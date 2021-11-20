Buckley fire: Berwyn Books sees 400,000 destroyed in blaze
About 400,000 books have been destroyed in a blaze at a warehouse storing "irreplaceable" editions, according to staff.
A book signed by Queen Victoria and a first edition of the Radio Times from 1923 were lost when the fire broke out at Berwyn Books, Buckley, Flintshire.
Staff said they were "devastated" to lose the items which included letters and journals valued at about £1m.
An investigation into what caused the fire is under way.
"There's nothing salvageable," said Emma Littler, manager of the second hand book store.
"For all of us it's a place that was nothing but quirky, it was something that everyone was a part of."
She said "some of the real pieces of history that've been lost", including a book signed by Queen Victoria in 1868, and a collection of 30 archaeological books valued at about £5,000.
Letters, journals and bibles dating back hundreds of years were also lost, including a first ever edition of the Radio Times, published on 28 September in 1923.
For Jane Sutcliffe, who is part of the team, Berwyn Books was "an Aladdin's cave".
The warehouse and second hand shop, combined with sister company Cheshire Book Centre, is among the largest online book retailers in the UK.
"We're not quite sure where to go next," she said.
"We're still reeling and it's too early to make any big decisions."
Customers have rallied round to offer support with some starting a crowdfunding campaign for the business to help with its "devastating" loss.
Neighbours fed firefighters who worked overnight to dampen down the blaze which broke out Tuesday afternoon on the Spencer Industrial Estate.
The roof collapsed making it a "very difficult fire to fight", according to Dave Roberts, of North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
After the incident, Berwyn Books wrote on Facebook that the fire had spread across the whole complex.
"We don't really know what to say, except everything's gone," it said.
Although the future of the shop is uncertain, with the premises destroyed and refunds being arranged for orders, the business said it was relieved no-one had been hurt.