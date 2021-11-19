Shotton: Russell Marsh denies murdering Jade Ward
A man will go on trial after he denied murdering his ex-wife at his home.
Russell Marsh, 29, is accused of killing mother-of-four Jade Ward, also known as Jade Marsh, 27, at his house in Shotton, Flintshire, in August.
Appearing at Mold Crown Court via video link from Berwyn prison in Wrexham, he also pleaded not guilty to an alternative charge of manslaughter and will go on trial in March.
Ms Ward's family has said she would "do anything for her children".