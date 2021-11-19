Covid passes: Swansea cinema told to close for defying law
A cinema has been told to shut down after the owner defied the law and refused to ask for Covid passes.
Earlier this week, Anna Redfern, owner of Cinema & Co in Swansea, said she would not be complying with the Welsh government rules.
Notices were pinned outside the premises, stating the business had not carried out a Covid risk assessment.
Ms Redfern confirmed to the BBC she had been told to close by Swansea council, but would not comment further.
The Welsh government said the scheme played a key role in keeping people safe from the virus.
It comes as case rates in Wales continue to rise - 504.9 per 100,000 people on 18 November, up from 488.93 on 11 November.
The scheme, which applies to anyone over the age of 18, has been in place since 11 October for nightclubs and large-scale events.
But anyone wanting to go to the theatre, concert halls and cinemas must now also show the pass to prove they are either fully vaccinated or have had a negative lateral flow test result within the past 48 hours.
In a Facebook post, the business said the new rules facing cinemas, theatres and concert halls were "unfair and killing the entertainment industry".
It said it would "take a stand" against the "discriminatory and unlawful" measures.
The decision was met with a mixed response, with some criticising the independent cinema's stance and others voicing their support.
Welsh government regulations state that businesses have to complete a risk assessment before opening and that should include whether a Covid pass is needed and how it would be enforced.
Fixed penalty notices can be given to businesses that breach regulations, with the maximum fine for repeat offences being £10,000.
The Welsh government said: "The use of the NHS covid pass for cinemas, theatres and concert halls is required by law in Wales - it is not optional for these venues.
"Cases of coronavirus in Wales remain very high. The NHS covid pass is another way we're strengthening the measures we have in place to keep us all safe."
The NHS covid pass is available digitally, but you need to register for an NHS login via the website.