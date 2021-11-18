Port Talbot Banksy: Seasons Greetings mural leaving Wales for England
A Banksy which appeared on a steelworker's garage wall one night is leaving Wales for England.
The artwork sparked a frenzy when it was discovered in Port Talbot, Neath Port Talbot, in December 2018.
Neath Port Talbot council has now said Seasons Greetings will leave the town and be sent to be part of exhibition in Peterborough.
Owner John Brandler previously said he was considering moving it in 2022 because of issues at its location.
The image had appeared on two sides of the garage depicting a child enjoying snow falling - the other side revealed it was from a fire emitting ash.
However, with around 20,000 people said to have visited it in one month alone, there were concerns about its safety.
It was bought for a six-figure sum by art dealer Mr Brandler, and the Welsh government paid to move it to an unoccupied shop in Ty'r Orsaf to be viewed by the public.
However on Thursday, Neath Port Talbot council confirmed the arrangement to keep it at the shop ends on 14 January and it would leave the town.
"We understand that Season's Greetings is to feature in a street art exhibition in Peterborough due to start next month," a council spokesperson said.
The authority thanked the owner for loaning it to them for public view.
"The future of Seasons Greetings is now, of course, a matter for Mr Brandler," it said.
When he sold the artwork steelworker Mr Lewis, 55, who found the mural on his garage one week before Christmas, said the whole experience had been "life changing".
He said: "I think the town has fallen in love with it, I think everybody loves it and it would have been a shame for it to move from the area."