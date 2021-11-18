North Wales bus strike suspended after better pay offer
A planned five-week bus strike across north Wales has been suspended after an improved pay offer.
Hundreds of Arriva bus drivers voted for the action, calling for the same £1.80 per hour extra pay as their colleagues in north-west England.
The strike, which began on Sunday, was expected to last until 19 December.
It comes as plans were being put in place to help vulnerable people across the area get their booster jabs.
On Thursday, trade union Unite said it was "unable to reach agreement" with Arriva, but remained hopeful a resolution could be reached.
However, Jo Goodchild, regional officer, said strikes would now be suspended with immediate effect and "we will now be balloting our members on the new offer".
Arriva had previously said it was "very disappointed" bus depots in Amlwch, Bangor, Hawarden, Llandudno, Rhyl and Wrexham had been affected by strikes.
It caused concern for those who rely on buses to receive their NHS Covid booster vaccinations, which are being rolled out to people with medical conditions and over-50s.
In a meeting on Thursday, Betsi Cadwaladr health board said it was "working with local authority partners on what we can do to mitigate the impact of any Arriva action".