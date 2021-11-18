Aberdare: Man admits killing dad-to-be Keyron Curtis
- Published
A man has admitted killing a father-to-be outside a village pub just weeks before his baby was due.
Keyron Curtis, 21, from Cwmdare, died after the attack outside the Colliers Arms in Penywaun, Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on 17 October.
Daniel Howells-Thomas, 24, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and assaulting another man at Newport Crown Court.
Mr Curtis had a "heart of gold" and "would have been a great dad", his family said.
They added: "He was loved by us all, and always put other people before himself.
"He will be sorely missed by all of his family and friends."
Howells-Thomas will be sentenced at a later date.