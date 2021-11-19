Refugees: Wrexham arts project used to build friendships
By Sarah Easedale
BBC Wales news
- Published
Yolanda Ayala has had a challenging couple of years, to say the least.
The 45-year-old arrived in Wrexham from El Salvador with her sons two years ago, to seek asylum.
The decision that will shape the mother-of-three's future is pending.
But as she waits, Yolanda has joined a project aimed at asylum seekers and refugees, which uses creativity through craft, to teach new skills and allow time and space for friendships to develop.
At first, getting involved in the community appeared almost impossible, compounded by the fact she suffered a stroke she is still recovering from.
Talking about how it has affected her, she said: "I thought it would be very difficult only working with one hand.
"But I thought 'why not give it a go?' Somehow, I managed. I am happy with the results.
"Somehow you find the right people to help you out in your path, things like this help me to engage with the community and feel support with it."
Over six months, the Make Yourself at Home project, at Wrexham's Ty Pawb arts centre, guides people through a range of craft techniques, including ceramics, textiles and printing.
It is hoped this could lead to some starting their own businesses, with profits from any sales helping to support new ventures.
The workshops are led by Ibukun Baldwin, a visual artist who uses creativity as a tool for social and economic change.
"Most people here have had barriers to normal employment routes. We're giving them the opportunity to showcase what they've made, design their own products, and sell it here (at Ty Pawb) or for them to be able to use us for a reference for job applications," she said.
"We sit amongst each other... it's about people growing together. The hope is they'll get the confidence to go on on their own."
Painting his Christmas decorations at the session, Suresh Rajah, who is 49 and from Sri Lanka, said he had come to Wrexham, where he now has a young family, 10 years ago.
He said his home country was "dangerous" but in Wales he was "happy and safe".
"I have never done things like this before. Here I am doing new skills," he said.
It is not the first time Ty Pawb has reached out to the refugee community.
During lockdown, an online art project working with the children of Syrian families in Wrexham led to parents asking to get involved.
Project co-ordinator Heather Wilson said it was a way to "break down barriers and integrate the arts into day-to-day life for people who might not have that already", as well as building practical skills.
People involved get referred by charity Refugee Kindness, which helps families access donated items such as clothing and household goods.
But charity manager Jordan Hughes said it was also about other kinds of support: "We like to help integrate them into society with things like this. They have the opportunity to practise their English and make new friends."
Yolanda said the project helped her to feel more a part of the community: "We all go through difficult situations, we all struggle. This really helps out a lot."