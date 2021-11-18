Cardiff church collapse accused will not give evidence
- Published
A man accused of gross negligence manslaughter after a church collapsed and killed a man will not give evidence at his trial.
Father-of-two Jeff Plevey, 56, from Cardiff, was crushed to death at the Citadel Church in Splott as he worked on the building in July 2017.
Stewart Swain, 53, of Whitchurch, and Keith Young, 72, of Llandough, both deny gross negligence manslaughter.
The two men are directors of Swain Scaffolding Ltd and Young Contractors.
Developer Mark Gulley, from Penarth, whose company Amos Projects owned the church, is accused of health and safety offences along with Richard Lyons, a partner of Bristol-based Optima Scaffold Design Solutions Ltd.
Mr Gulley and Mr Lyons deny the charges.
Representing Mr Swain, barrister Peter Rouch QC told the hearing at Swansea Civic Centre, which his being used as a Nightingale Court, that his client would not be giving evidence in his defence.
Character references were read to the jury in which friends described him as "loyal, funny, caring and generous to a fault".
The jury heard how Mr Swain provided the "bulk" of his wife's 24-hour care after she became ill, which had "hit Stewart very hard indeed".
Two other men, Phil Thomas, from Cardiff, who was Mr Young's health and safety advisor from South Wales Safety Consultancy Ltd, and Richard Dean, of Abertillery, from NJP Consultant Engineers Ltd, have already pleaded guilty to health and safety offences.
The prosecution was brought following a joint investigation by South Wales Police and the Health and Safety Executive.
The trial continues.