Cardiff: Fake Viagra prescriptions doctor suspended
- Published
A fertility consultant who wrote fake prescriptions to get free Viagra has been suspended for six months, a medical tribunal has ruled.
The tribunal earlier found consultant gynaecologist Dr Harsit Tejura's fitness to practise was impaired.
The 51-year-old lied about acquiring 30 packs of the pills to save £360 while having an extra-marital affair.
He was caught after a pharmacy manager became suspicious of his frequent visits and alerted the police.
In September, Tejura, of Old St Mellons, Cardiff, was fined £1,000 after he admitted fraud by false representation and theft at Cardiff Crown Court.
Police raided his office at the Centre for Reproduction and Gynaecology Wales in Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taf, where they found he had stolen the opiate anaesthetic fentanyl and another controlled drug.
The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service suspended Tejura for six months, and imposed an immediate order of suspension to cover the 28-day appeal period.
It also said a review hearing should take place.