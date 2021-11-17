Cefn Fforest woman, 102, home after community fixes fire damage
- Published
A 102-year-old woman has said she is "very grateful" to everyone who helped her return home after a fire.
Lilian Howitt has lived in her house in Cefn Fforest, Caerphilly county, for 50 years, but it was damaged by fire and smoke after a lamp fell over upstairs.
She was rescued unhurt by a neighbour from the small blaze on 7 November but spent nine days in hospital.
However, her family feared she may catch Covid during her stay, so wanted to bring her home as soon as possible.
Relatives issued a DIY SOS-style appeal on social media and it was answered by friends, family and strangers from around the borough offering free carpets, blinds and labour.
Neighbour Helen Harden said it was a fantastic community effort to freshen it up as most of the damage was caused by smoke.
"I've been papering, painting, taking all the old carpets up, filling the skip up, doing the floor boards," she said.
"This is how it should be really, the lady is home now so the house will be finished today, hopefully."
Ms Howitt, who served in the RAF when she was younger, said she felt lonely when she was admitted to hospital.
"I was in a room on my own for a long time, and then they put me in another room but nobody spoke to me. Then I thought it was time to come home," she added.
The work meant she was able to move back into her home on Monday, potentially weeks before she would have been able to otherwise.
"I thought I was never coming home," she said.
"I don't remember the fire because when I heard, they were rushing me off to the hospital."
Stephanie Davies, Lilian's granddaughter, added: "My heart melted, as a family we can't ask for better friends, even people we don't know. It's been amazing".
Now Ms Howitt can enjoy her 103rd birthday at home on Saturday.