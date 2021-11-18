Covid: Call to lift restrictions on maternity visitors
By Iwan Griffiths
Newyddion S4C
- Published
Visitors should be allowed into maternity units without restrictions, a charity has said.
Since the coronavirus pandemic started, some units have stopped all visiting while others have limited times parents can spend with their newborn babies.
But with restrictions on movement and social distancing eased across Wales, Birthrights wants this applied in hospital maternity units too.
The Welsh government said maternity services keep their rules under review.
Visiting rules vary among the health boards in Wales.
Cwm Taf Morgannwg does not allow any visitors, while the others limit time to up to two hours per day.
At Aneurin Bevan health board, one designated partner is allowed between 08:00 and 20:00.
Eluned Glyn Williams gave birth to her son Gruffydd at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales a month ago, but after an hour her husband had to leave.
"I was in hospital for four additional days and my partner was allowed to come in for just two hours a day," she said.
"So even after I was getting better, it was difficult to do anything, with regards to lifting Gruffydd or moving about. I'd had a spinal block as well so I was stuck in bed.
"It's not fair. A mother needs the support and the help during that difficult period in their lives."
Leah Lewis-McLernon's husband Michael had to leave 40 minutes after she gave birth to a baby girl at Glangwili hospital in Carmarthen, and wasn't allowed visitors for two days.
"No-one was allowed in," she said. "It would scare me, having to go through it again. I know Cali was with me, but I felt so alone. I was so tired, and was just asking, 'where is the support?'
"You're allowed to go to a pub but can't have the company and backing of your partner in the hospital when you've just given birth to a tiny baby. It's just not fair at all."
Birthrights has written to Health Minister Eluned Morgan to call for change, saying Wales has "some of the most restrictive visiting arrangements in maternity services in the UK".
Programmes director Maria Booker warned the charity would be prepared to take legal action if needed.
"It's often the women who have a more complicated medical situation who are staying in hospital for longer," she said.
"So sometimes the baby might be ill or they might be recovering from a more traumatic birth or a caesarean section, which is major abdominal surgery.
"And so they're coping with their own recovery and also having to look after a newborn baby on their own, which is really tough."
The Welsh government said there was a "delicate balance" between protecting vulnerable individuals and allowing visiting.
A spokesman added: "Maternity services keep their visiting guidance under review to enable partners to support women at all stages of pregnancy and birth."