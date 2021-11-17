Buckley fire: Major blaze at antique book firm Berwyn Books
- Published
Firefighters have been tackling a large blaze at two rare book storage units, which has been burning overnight.
Up to 30 firefighters spent the night at Berwyn Books and the Cheshire Book Centre on the Spencer Industrial Estate in Buckley, Flintshire.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service had advised residents to keep doors and windows closed, and traffic should avoid the area.
Berwyn Books said in a statement on Facebook: "Everything's gone."
No injuries have been reported and the cause has yet to be confirmed.
Emergency services were called just after 17:00 GMT on Tuesday to the large industrial units covering an area of 5,000 sq-metres (16,400 sq-ft).
The fire was not brought under control until Wednesday morning and crews using thermal imaging cameras were damping down by lunchtime.
'Everything's gone'
In a Facebook post, Berwyn Books said: "The fire spread across the whole premises. We don't really know what to say, except everything's gone."
Although the future of the shop is uncertain, with the premises destroyed and refunds being arranged for orders, the business said it was relieved no-one had been hurt.
"We are extremely fortunate that no-one was in the building at the time, and all our team, though obviously distraught at these events, are physically safe and well," they said.
"We also want to say thank you to the fire department. Dozens of officers worked all night to stop the fire, they were all lovely and did everything they could to help."
Dave Roberts, of North Wales Fire and Rescue, said the fire had been particularly challenging.
"It has been a very difficult fire to fight because the roof collapsed and it's been difficult to get underneath," he said.
"Yes, paper is flammable, but the greatest issue is the structure - it's being able to get to the fire to put the fire out without causing danger to fire crews.
Mr Roberts confirmed no-one had been in the premises when someone from a neighbouring property raised the alarm.
Berwyn Books, combined with sister company Cheshire Book Centre, is among the largest online book retailers in the UK.
- SURVIVING HELMAND: Inspirational stories from those deeply affected by the conflict in Afghanistan
- TIP NUMBER 7: The families of Aberfan fight for justice