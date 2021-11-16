Covid: Swansea cinema refuses to ask customers for pass
A cinema manager has refused to obey the Covid pass law, claiming it is an "infringement of our human rights".
Since Monday, people must show an NHS Covid pass in Wales to legally enter cinemas, theatres and concert halls.
But Cinema & Co in Swansea will not be implementing the scheme, branding it "nonsensical" and "unnecessary".
The Welsh government said the law was to "keep us all safe", adding that it was down to local authorities to enforce the rules.
It comes as case rates in Wales continue to rise, up to 488.93 per 100,000 people on 11 November from a low point of 475.9 on 7 November.
The scheme, which applies to anyone over the age of 18, has been in place since 11 October for nightclubs and large-scale events.
But anyone wanting to go to the theatre, concert halls and cinemas must now also show the pass to prove they are either fully vaccinated or have had a negative lateral flow test result within the past 48 hours.
Anna Redfern, who manages the independent 56-seat cinema, said the "unlawful" law was "a total infringement of our human rights".
"I know a lot of businesses who are complying with this out of fear, I'm hoping by making a stand in this way it will give others courage to follow suit," she added.
Ms Redfern, who used to be a children's rights worker, said she was "very aware of our rights" and wanted "everyone to be welcome" at the cinema.
'Gatekeepers of culture'
In a Facebook post, she noted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which states "all humans are born free and equal in dignity and rights".
She said the Welsh government had "discriminated against those exercising their right to bodily autonomy".
"Covid passes do not give freedom, they take it away."
She added that it took her a lot of courage to put the post up on social media.
"I haven't been on social media since making the post but the amount of private messages I've had offering support and admiration for my courage. It's been really overwhelming."
She said the messages were from business owners and followers of the cinema.
"We should make these decisions for ourselves and not the government. They shouldn't be gatekeepers of culture."
Concerns have previously been raised about the "fairness" of extending the law to other independent cinemas, which are smaller.
The Welsh government said: "The use of the NHS covid pass for cinemas, theatres and concert halls is required by law in Wales - it is not optional for these venues.
"Cases of coronavirus in Wales remain very high. The NHS covid pass is another way we're strengthening the measures we have in place to keep us all safe."
The NHS covid pass is available digitally, but you need to register for an NHS login via the website.
