Stagecoach bus strike: New pay deal ends south east Wales walk-outs
A pay deal has been agreed to end a strike by bus drivers which brought disruption to more than 50 routes.
Workers' union Unite said 230 Stagecoach drivers joined protests over 17 days during the past month, with another strike due to start on Wednesday.
Routes linked to Blackwood, Brynmawr and Cwmbran bus depots were affected, including school and college services.
Stagecoach and the union said a £1 per hour rise to £10.50 had been agreed.
Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary called it a "tremendous victory".
She added: "All transport operators in Wales need to recognise that we will not accept poverty pay for our members."
During the dispute, the union highlighted Stagecoach drivers in England being paid more from £11.80 per hour in Preston to about £12.50 per hour in the south west.
Nigel Winter, managing director for Stagecoach South Wales, said: "We said right from the start that we were committed to getting a settlement to reflect the important role our people play and that also protects the long-term sustainability of the bus network for our customers and communities in south Wales.
"We're pleased that through flexibility on both sides, and improvements in productivity, we have reached an agreement that achieves these aims through until April 2023 and that will bring an end to any further strike action."