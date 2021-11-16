Wales fans told lessons learnt over packed trains
- Published
Football fans have been promised "lessons have been learnt", following scenes of packed trains at the weekend.
Transport for Wales (TfW) has tried to reassure fans ahead of Tuesday night's Wales v Belgium fixture at Cardiff City Stadium.
Chief operating officer Marie Daly said 600 people tried to travel between Cardiff and Newport after the Belarus match.
Some said they felt unsafe as many people were not wearing face masks.
Wearing a face covering on public transport is the law in Wales.
Mike Jenkins, from Merthyr Tydfil, who had to get a bus replacement after Saturday's game, said there was "absolute chaos" and he expected similar problems later, when Wales face Belgium.
"I've been trying to get all kinds of lifts and different things like that," he said.
"I am just expecting a very long journey on the way back."
Chris Wojcikowski, Mike Jones and Jon Hughes were travelling home to Bridgend on Saturday after the match.
"There weren't many options for getting west towards Bridgend, so there were only a couple of trains," said Mr Wojcikowski.
"I think a lot of people were particularly worried if a train was going to be cancelled they had to get on the next one, and the next one happened to have only two coaches, so it was absolutely rammed.
"It was a bit something you're not comfortable with, that kind of cramped environment with a mix of people wearing masks and not wearing masks, but at the time we didn't have much of a choice."
His friend Mr Hughes added: "It was busy but we expected that. Only two carriages which wasn't great but it is what it is isn't it?
Ms Daly said the weekend's disruption was "because of the issues we had with buses".
"We apologise for the impact that had on customers. We have taken the lessons learnt into this evening's game with enhanced services after the game," she said.
"On trains that are as busy as you've seen over the weekend, it is really hard for British Transport Police to get through those services.
"So we really need people to work with us and to take responsibility for wearing face coverings."
Ms Daly said Transport for Wales had handed out 6,000 face coverings since the start of the rugby autumn internationals.
"The role of British Transport Police is to understand why people are not wearing face coverings and that's our first port of call," she said.
"If people refuse to wear a face covering, then we have had instances where we have refused travel because people won't comply with the legislation."
