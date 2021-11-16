Jobs: Wales' unemployment rate falls to 3.8%
Unemployment in Wales fell slightly to 3.8% between July and September, according latest figures.
A total of 58,000 people were unemployed, with the rate in Wales lower than the UK average of 4.3%.
Compared with the three months to June, unemployment has fallen by 4,000 in Wales.
And it has dropped by 12,000 compared to the three months to September last year, the Office of National Statistics (ONS) has said.
Only the east and south west England had a lower unemployment rate than Wales during the most recent quarter.
Across the UK, there were 160,000 more workers on payrolls in October than in September despite the end of the furlough scheme, according to the data.
Job vacancies also hit a fresh record high of 1.17 million in the three months to October as firms continued to struggle with worker shortages.