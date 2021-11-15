Viagra tribunal: Doctor who lied has 'impaired' fitness to practise
- Published
A fertility consultant who wrote fake prescriptions to get free Viagra has an "impaired" fitness to practise, a medical tribunal has ruled.
Sanctions may now be imposed on his registration by the tribunal.
Consultant gynaecologist Dr Harsit Tejura, 51, lied about acquiring 30 packs of the pills to save £360 while having an extra marital affair.
Terjura was caught after a pharmacy manager became suspicious of his frequent visits and alerted the police.
In September, Tejura, of Old St Mellons, Cardiff, was fined £1,000 after he admitted fraud by false representation and theft at Cardiff Crown Court.
He was also handed a community order with a 25-day rehabilitation requirement.
The court heard he could have legally purchased Viagra, a drug used to treat erectile dysfunction, but "not in the same volume".
Police raided his office at the Centre for Reproduction and Gynaecology Wales in Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taf, where they found he had stolen the anaesthetic Fentanyl and another controlled drug.
The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service will now consider what sanctions, if any, to impose on Dr Tejura's registration.