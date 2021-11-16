Haverfordwest: Inquest opens into paddleboarding deaths
An inquest into the deaths of four paddleboarders who died after an incident on the River Cleddau last month has been opened.
Paul O'Dwyer, 42, from Port Talbot, Morgan Rogers, 24, from Merthyr Tydfil, Nicola Wheatley, 40, of Pontarddulais, died in the incident on 30 October.
The fourth victim, Andrea Powell, 41, from Bridgend, died a week later in hospital.
The inquest in Llanelli was opened and adjourned to a later date.
A woman from south Wales has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and released pending inquiries.
Acting Senior Coroner Paul Bennett told the inquest it was his duty to adjourn the inquests until police investigations were complete.