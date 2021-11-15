Pontypool explosion: Man died when let out of mental health unit
A man with paranoid schizophrenia died in a garage explosion after being let out of a mental health unit unsupervised, an inquest heard.
The incident killed Christopher Jones, 32, in the Coed Camlas area of Pontypool, on 22 July 2019.
Mr Jones' body had to be identified by DNA from a toothbrush, Newport Coroner's Court heard.
Fire investigators found that a flammable liquid "had been deliberately ignited".
Mr Jones, whose inquest is being held in front of a jury, was a patient at the Talygarn Unit at Pontypool's County Hospital.
He had been detained under the Mental Health Act at the time of his death.
At the inquest, his mother Kathie Jones said she "heard a loud crackling sound" when she "looked up and saw the garage was on fire".
"I recall hearing someone screaming in pain and I thought a passing dog walker had been hurt."
A missed call from the Talygarn Unit alerted Mrs Jones to the fact her son had not returned after being allowed out of the hospital unsupervised for two hours.
"Then, I knew it was Christopher," she said.
Fire investigators ruled out accidental causes and found a plastic container and lighter in the garage.
Tony Jackson, station manager for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, told the inquest the investigation concluded the fire was started by an "ignitable liquid which had been deliberately ignited".
It was determined Mr Jones died from "exposure to fire and fire effects".
'Disliked taking his medication'
Karen Addyman, community care coordinator for Aneurin Bevan University Heath Board, who had known Mr Jones for three years before he died, said he could often act in a paranoid way.
She said he had thought "neighbours were trying to poison him" and once "bought an electronic meter to check there wasn't anything coming through the walls".
Mr Jones, who had Asperger's, disliked taking his medication and often did not take it properly, she added.
The court heard that Mr Jones had been living in a flat with his mother, but was admitted to the Talygarn Unit on 26 December 2018 after trying to set fire to a mattress in the bathroom.
'Surprised he was let out'
Ms Addyman said Mr Jones was "anxious and agitated" the last time she saw him in June 2019 before his care was transferred to the hospital team.
She said he had never mentioned wanting to harm or kill himself during the time she had known him.
But Ms Addyman said she was "surprised" to hear that Mr Jones had been allowed to out of the unit on his own.
"I understood the reason he was in hospital was because of the risk - if he was that risky, then he should have had escorted leave."
Barrister Emma Zeb, representing the Health Board, asked whether it was fair to say the "the clinical decision would rest with those who were directly caring for him" and Ms Addyman agreed.
The inquest continues.