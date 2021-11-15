BBC News

Lucy Dyer admits killing baby in Llanelli drink-drive crash

Published
Image source, Family photo
Image caption,
Eva Maria Nichifor was in a car which Lucy Dyer crashed into

A woman has admitted causing death by dangerous driving after killing a six-month-old girl in a car crash.

Eva Maria Nichifor was in a car which was hit by Lucy Dyer on 8 October.

Dyer, 23, of, Heulwen Terrace, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, also admitted drink-driving in relation to the crash at Heol Goffa crossroads.

Eva's parents, Florin and Carmen, said they were "distraught by our loss", with her mother previously speaking of her "indescribable pain".

Dyer will be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court later.

Image caption,
Officers are supporting the baby's family, police say
Image source, Google
Image caption,
The crash happened at the Heol Goffa crossroads in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire

