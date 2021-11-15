Pandy fire: House 'devastated' after cooking blaze
Three people in their 90s have escaped a "devastating" house fire sparked by cooking that was left unattended.
Firefighters were called to Pandy, near Llangollen, Denbighshire, on Sunday at about 16:15 GMT.
The trio were taken to hospital as a precaution after being led to safety by a neighbour and two remained there on Monday.
"Our message is clear, never turn your back on your cooking," the fire service said.
At the height of Sunday's fire, six crews were in attendance, with firefighters from Llangollen, Johnstown, Wrexham, Cerrigydrudion and Bala were at the house.
A road which is the only route into the valley also had to be closed while crews were on site.
Steve Houghton from North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "The devastating damage shows just how destructive fire can be - and time and time again we attend house fires which have started in the kitchen - it's so easy to forget your cooking, especially if you are tired, distracted or have been drinking.
"Our message is clear. Never turn your back on your cooking, even for a minute. Leaving any cooking unattended for any length of time can have disastrous results.
"Smoke alarms save lives. The early warning provided by a smoke alarm can provide vital minutes to help them escape unharmed."
The fire service has not specified what the group was cooking when the fire broke out.