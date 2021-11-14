Paraglider crash: Man severely injured at Hay Bluff
A man has suffered "severe" injuries after a paraglider crashed on to a hillside.
Longtown Mountain Rescue Team went to his aid at Hay Bluff in the Black Mountains following a callout by Dyfed-Powys Police.
A Coastguard helicopter ferried the rescuers to the scene so they could put him on a stretcher before he was airlifted to hospital on Saturday.
A passing paramedic also provided aid, said the team in a Facebook post.
"Initial reports were of a knee injury but, after further investigation and contact with the casualty's friends, it became clear that the injuries were severe," it said.
"The casualty's location and injuries meant that winching on to the helicopter would be difficult and it was decided that the best option was for the team to raise the casualty up the hill slope first.
"Once on the summit, the team set up a rope raise system, got the casualty on to a stretcher and able to raise him up slowly before transferring him to the waiting helicopter for onward travel to hospital."
The mountain rescue team paid tribute to the Coastguard helicopter crew, the casualty's friends who "stayed with him throughout and also the passing paramedic who was able to give immediate medical aid".
"We wish him a full and speedy recovery," the team said.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said the casualty was taken to Cardiff's University Hospital Wales.