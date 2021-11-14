Arm-wrestling: The woman at the centre of sport's UK rise
By Miriam Barker
BBC News
- Published
Middle-aged men sat in a pub challenging each other to see who is the strongest.
That's the usual image when you think of arm-wrestling, right?
Well, while the sport may not get much focus in the UK, arm-wrestling is popular across many countries, particularly in the United States and Eastern Europe.
There has been a British arm-wrestling scene since the late 70s with regular competitions, however the UK & Ireland Professional Arm-wrestling Association (PAA) was formed in 2019 to progress the sport in this part of the world.
The growth has been such that this month sees the UK's first professional championships.
Wrestlers from across Wales' three clubs are preparing to compete, including those pictured here in Pontypool, Torfaen.
With as many as 40 men training every Sunday, supporting, competing and pushing each other with one goal in mind: To become UK champion in Birmingham on 20 November.
There is no lack of dedication, with specialist tables and training regimes to put them in the best possible shape.
The camaraderie in the room is infectious. They may be competing against one another, but for now, the wrestlers are supporting one another to perfect their techniques and get that pin.
In the middle of all this muscle is Kath Whitaker.
The 48-year-old from Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf, is the UK's only female arm-wrestling referee and is also preparing to make her debut at the national championships in Birmingham.
She became interested in the sport after watching her partner Dean Bolt compete.
"I don't have the build to arm-wrestle - my wrists are tiny and I'm more of a runner - but the attention to detail for refereeing really intrigued me and in the summer of 2019 I got involved," she explained.
The sport is a completely different world to Kath's job as a support worker for adults with learning difficulties.
"It's a long process [to become a referee] and there's a lot of time studying, a lot of exams and observations," she said.
"Concentration is very important - you are looking for the slightest elbow movement.
"Sometimes I can spend six to seven hours on the table. It's quite intense to concentrate for that long, staring at elbows and waiting for fouls.
"But you have someone's career and your own reputation on the line so mistakes can cost a lot."
The "dream" for Kath would be to make it all the way to becoming an International Federation of Arm-wrestling (IFA) referee and travel the world officiating the sport she now loves.
For now, she is content leading the way for female referees in both Wales and the UK.
"The boys have been so welcoming, they have been really supportive," she said.
"In Europe there are lots of female referees and arm-wrestlers. I hope that this changes in the UK and people see the sport, how I have, so inclusive and welcoming."
Dean Bolt, of Abercarn, Caerphilly county, is Wales' first professional super-heavyweight arm-wrestling champion.
He has been involved in strength sports for years, having previously competed in strongman, powerlifting, bodybuilding and even the Highland games.
"I was getting a bit bored and saw arm-wrestling so decided to look into it as you can compete well into your 60s," he said.
"I haven't looked back since - it's been great."
Greg Foster is the captain of Dragon Arm-wrestling in Newport.
"I was the best pub arm-wrestler in Newport and decided to see how good I actually was," he said.
"I would say 99% of arm-wrestlers start off that way.
"It's a brotherhood this sport, we support and look out for one another and we see each other as a family."
Josh Davis is the captain of the Welsh Warriors, based in Merthyr, and Dafydd Lewis is captain of West Wales Arm-wrestling, based in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire.
Josh said: "I got involved most from videos on YouTube, watching some of the best arm-wrestlers ever and fell in love with the sport so started searching for a club when I was around 18 and found the Welsh Warriors."
On Kath being involved in the sport, Josh added: "It's great to have her involved - she keeps us on our toes and makes sure we are pulling correctly and not damaging our bodies.
"Without her, we wouldn't be able to train or compete."
Photographs by Nick Hartley