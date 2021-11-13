Remembrance Sunday: Veteran 'excited' as services return
- Published
An Army veteran and poppy seller has said he was "excited" Remembrance Sunday services can resume after Covid rules affected events last year.
Remembrance Sunday was on the final day of Wales' firebreak lockdown in 2020, with numbers limited at outdoor events.
Peter Wilson, 76, from Magor, Monmouthshire, said it led to "moving" scenes of people watching from their gardens, rather than the town cenotaph.
Most events are taking place outside with social distancing recommended.
Services will be held across the country, including in Cardiff, Swansea, Aberystwyth, Llandudno and Wrexham.
Mr Wilson, who joined the Army in 1963 and served for 24 years in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, said he was looking forward to Sunday after "much depleted" services last year.
"I'm quite excited because remembrance is very important to all of us," said Mr Wilson, a poppy seller for the Royal British Legion which is in its 100th year.
"To me it's an event I actually look forward to, because it's a time where we can dwell on missing comrades and the things that we've done together.
"We should never ever forget what people have done for us and life would be very, very different if they hadn't given their lives."
Anthony Metcalfe, the area manager for the Royal British Legion, said the charity was "delighted" to see services reopen.
He said: "After last year's in-person remembrance events had to be cancelled and scaled back due to Covid, the fact that Wales can unite as a nation once more to remember all our armed forces is wonderful to see."
Services are scheduled to take place all over the country, including at the National War Memorial in Cathays Park, Cardiff, in an event attended by First Minister Mark Drakeford.
He said: "On Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday, we pause and reflect on all those who lost their lives and who have sacrificed so much in defence of our values and freedoms."
Another of those taking part in a service is 97-year-old Brian Latham, from Llandudno, Conwy county, who will be taking part in the Cenotaph parade in London along with the rest of the Glider Pilot Regiment he served with in World War Two.
He flew an aircraft carrying troops and supplies into Germany in March 1945, just a few weeks before VE Day.
He said: "The Glider Pilot Regiment was considered a 'corps d'elite' on a par with the Commandos and Special Forces.
"It is an honour and a privilege to be with my son Jeremy alongside all those who will be marching in the Cenotaph parade."
The shadow of the Covid pandemic is still affecting some services across the country.
In Wrexham, people have been asked to wear a mask if they cannot socially distance, while the town's Memorial Hall is being used as a Covid test site.
In Brecon, a service at the cathedral has been planned, but attendance is by invitation only due to Covid, although it will be streamed online.
Ceredigion council said roads would be closed in Lampeter and Cardigan around each towns' war memorials.