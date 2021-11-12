BBC News

Logan Mwangi: Stepdad denies murder, admits justice charge

Published
Image caption,
Angharad Williamson and John Cole have both been charged with Logan Mwangi's murder

The stepfather of a five-year-old boy found dead in a south Wales river has denied murder, but admitted perverting the course of justice.

Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Bridgend county on 31 July.

John Cole, 39, of Sarn, Bridgend, pleaded not guilty to killing Logan at a hearing in Swansea Crown Court.

But he pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice, a charge denied by the child's mother Angharad Williamson.

Ms Williamson, who stood in the dock next to Cole, wept as the details of the offence were read out.

She is also accused of murder but did not enter a plea during the hearing on Friday.

Image caption,
Logan was found dead in the River Ogmore on 31 July

A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be identified due to his age, appeared by video link from another room in the court building.

He also pleaded not guilty to both Logan's murder and perverting the course of justice.

A new provisional trial date was set for February.

Related Topics

More on this story