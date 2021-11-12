BBC News

Deeside woman, 22, in court over Ethan Ross moped death

Ethan Ross died two days after the crash near St Asaph in September 2020

A 22-year-old woman is facing a jail term after admitting causing the death of a teenager who was riding a moped.

Chantelle Gleave, from Shotton, Flintshire, admitted causing death by dangerous driving at Mold Crown Court.

Ethan Ross, 17, died two days after the moped he was riding on was in a crash with a car on the A55 near St Asaph, Denbighshire on 12 September 2020.

During the hearing, judge Rhys Rowlands told the defendant that a custodial sentence was "inevitable".

Sentencing is due to take place at the same court on 9 December.

