Arriva bus drivers plan pay-row strike in north Wales
- Published
A planned strike over bus drivers' pay could hit Arriva services in north Wales for five weeks from Sunday.
Trade union Unite said members had voted for action with a current pay differential between Welsh and North West Arriva drivers of £1.81 an hour.
The company said it had "put forward another improved offer" which it hoped would be accepted before then.
"If a strike goes ahead, regrettably Arriva Buses Wales will not be able to run from Sunday," it said.
The union said 95% of staff members voted for industrial action, with Welsh workers offered a 29p hourly increase compared with 39p for drivers employed by North West Arriva.
About 400 drivers are based at depots at Amlwch, Bangor, Hawarden, Llandudno, Rhyl and Wrexham.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said Arriva's "failure to tackle poverty pay will now result in severe disruption to bus services and the people of north Wales".
Arriva said its revised offer was due to be "taken to a fresh ballot with our colleagues on Thursday and Friday".
"We want to reach full resolution with this latest offer but, for any of our customers who are planning to travel from Sunday, we would strongly urge them to check for updates before they travel," it said.