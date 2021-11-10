South Wales Police officer quits over child sexual remarks
- Published
A former South Wales Police officer made inappropriate sexual comments relating to a child and asked for photographs of a 10-year-old, a misconduct hearing has been told.
Chief Constable Jeremy Vaughan ruled former PC Ryan Oliver would have been dismissed for gross misconduct had he not resigned prior to the hearing.
He has also been banned from policing.
The hearing was told the conversation was made in an online chatroom, when he was off duty, to an undercover officer.
Mr Oliver resigned on Tuesday, one day before he was due to face the disciplinary hearing.
A police federation representative said the former constable regretted his actions and was sorry for the embarrassment caused to the force.
But Mr Vaughan said the behaviour was intentional, deliberate and targeted, and that Mr Oliver's real regret was that he had been caught.