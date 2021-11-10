Caerphilly dog attack: Woman, 28, is arrested by police
A woman has been arrested following a dog attack in which a 10-year-old boy died.
The 28-year-old, from Caerphilly, was questioned on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death, before being released on bail.
Police were called to an address in Pentwyn, Penyrhoel, Caerphilly, at about 15:50 GMT on Monday, following reports of a dog attack.
Jack Lis, aged 10, died at the scene.
Two men volunteered to be spoken to by police in relation to the same offence and were also later released.
They were a 34-year-old from Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taf, and a 19-year-old, from Caerphilly.
"As our investigation continues, we will be removing our scenes from the area and the work to identify the breed of dog involved is also progressing," said Ch Supt Mark Hobrough.
"As we've arrested an individual on suspicion of an offence linked to the attack, and spoken to two others voluntarily, we're looking to identify where any criminal matters have occurred."
He also urged people to consider the "tone and language" used in social media comments about the identities of anyone that could be involved.
"As this is a live investigation such comments may have an impact on our ability to bring anyone found to have committed a criminal offence to justice," he added.
Jack was a pupil at Cwm Ifor Primary School in Caerphilly, whose head teacher, Gareth Rees, said the whole school community "has been rocked by the tragic events".
His mother Emma Whitfield also paid tribute to her "beautiful" and "sweet" son.