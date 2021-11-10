Cardigan murder: Ashley Keegan admits killing John Bell
A man has admitted killing 37-year-old John Bell in Ceredigion.
Ashley Keegan, 22, has pleaded guilty to murder at Swansea Crown Court.
Mr Bell, described by his family as a "loving and devoted son, brother, father and uncle", had been stabbed seven times in the back and was found on the road to Cardigan Bridge in the early hours of 21 July.
Keegan, of Golwg y Castell, Cardigan, was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on 10 December.