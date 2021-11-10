Rhondda fire: Woman, 64, found dead in Treorchy house
- Published
A 64-year-old woman has been found dead after a house fire.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to the property in Woodland Vale, Treorchy, Rhondda Cynon Taf, at about 05:50 GMT on Tuesday.
South Wales Police has confirmed the woman's death is not believed to be suspicious. Her death has been reported to the coroner's office.
The fire service has begun an investigation into the cause of the blaze, police added.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.