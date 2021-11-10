Covid: Flintshire family split into separate hotels during Cyprus trip
A family on holiday in Cyprus has been unable to fly home and has been split between two hotels after a positive Covid test.
The Parry family from Mold, Flintshire, were in Paphos when their seven-year-old daughter tested positive.
Despite later negative PCR tests they were told their daughter and father had to stay in quarantine for 10 days while the rest of them stayed at the resort.
Travel firm TUI has said it is doing all it can to support the family.
Martin Parry said: "We got no support.
"I was told by a TUI rep: 'We can't do anything, it's Cyprus law and the only advice we can give is to follow Cyprus law'."
Martin, his partner Lisa and their three children flew out to Cyprus on 30 October and their eldest son and daughter fell sick a few days later.
They took their children to a clinic in Paphos on Saturday, 6 November, where the couple said staff carried out a lateral flow test without their consent.
A positive result came back for their daughter and they were immediately "made to leave the clinic".
"To be ejected onto the car park regardless of the state they were in was horrendous," Martin said.
The couple believe their two eldest had food poisoning which Lisa and their youngest son, three, also contracted.
Meanwhile, Paloma was taken to a ward for adult Covid patients.
"There were horrendous sights like men breathing on oxygen and on ventilators that children shouldn't see," Martin said.
When the children began to improve about five hours later they were discharged and returned to the resort hotel.
The family had private PCR tests which were all negative but these are not accepted by the Cypriot government.
In a statement TUI said: "We're sorry to hear about the Parry family's experience and understand how upsetting this must be.
"Due to strict protocols put in place by the Cypriot Authorities, Mr Parry is isolating with his daughter in a Ministry-approved quarantine hotel, the rest of the family are currently in their original hotel as they do not need to quarantine.
"Our resort team has remained in regular contact with the family during this period and is doing everything they can to offer support."
Lisa and her two other children are flying back on Wednesday, having stayed at the resort hotel for the remainder of their trip.
Her seven-year-old daughter and Martin are self-isolating in a quarantine hotel for 10 days and are due to fly home on 17 November.
