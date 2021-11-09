Bonfire night: Probe after firework lands near crowd at display
- Published
An investigation has been launched after fireworks landed near spectators at an organised display.
The event was held by Rock Community Church in Gilfach Goch, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on Sunday evening.
Footage on social media showed people running and screaming as one of the two stray fireworks exploded near them, but no-one was hurt.
Organisers have apologised for what happened and Rhondda Cynon Taf Council said it was very concerned.
In a statement, a spokesman for the church said: "We regret that this weekend's firework display for the local community resulted in two rogue fireworks landing in the vicinity of spectators.
"Several of our volunteers immediately sought to ensure that spectators were not injured and people were moved back.
"We are fully investigating the circumstances around this unfortunate occurrence and offer our wholehearted apology to anyone that was upset by the event."
The council said it would be making contact with the church to find out what happened.
"The council nor the events safety advisory group were notified prior to this event," a spokesman added.
"Officers from the health and safety team will make contact with the event organisers to investigate what happened on the night.
"Fireworks can be extremely dangerous, and any planned firework events should undertake a risk assessment.
"We urge all organisers to engage with the council as early as possible so the correct advice and guidance can be provided to them to keep residents as safe as possible."