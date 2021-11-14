Covid pass Wales: Pubs' fear as law extended to cinemas
With Covid pass requirements to be extended to cinemas, theatres and concert halls, other industries fear they will be next.
From Monday, passes will be required to legally enter these venues after being introduced for large-scale events and nightclubs last month.
It comes as Covid case rates in Wales fall, but remain relatively high.
It is a "concerning" time for hospitality businesses, according to the Welsh Beer and Pub Association.
"It must be avoided," said chief executive Emma McClarkin.
"Case numbers are falling in Wales, so bringing in this measure would be counter-productive and put brewers and pubs in jeopardy even though data shows hospitality not to be a significant source of transmission."
The Welsh government said no decision on extending passes to hospitality had been made.
Anyone aged over 16 in Wales can get an NHS Covid pass if they are fully vaccinated or have had a negative lateral flow test in the previous 48 hours.
The new law passed with 39 members of the Senedd voting for, and 15 against, with the Welsh Conservatives and Liberal Democrat Jane Dodds opposed.
Hundreds of protesters gathered on the steps of the Senedd in Cardiff Bay last Tuesday, amid concerns the passes unreasonably restrict personal freedoms.
'The show must go on'
For smaller theatres, such as Neath Little Theatre, it is not the pass that is the main problem, but a lack of notice for shows next week.
"The speed in which they have been introduced took us by surprise," said Jamie Rees, the theatre's director.
Many of the cinema's customers are older and "simply do not have the technology" to get digital passes. Staff have even had to help those customers get paper passes, which can take up to two weeks.
"It's been a very difficult 18 months and this has just added another element of complexity," said Mr Rees.
"We know some of our audience are nervous to come back and this is just adding to their stress..
"But the show must go on and we will do whatever we can to make people feel safe."
'We're not a multiplex'
The trustees of the Market Hall cinema in Brynmawr, Blaenau Gwent, have similar concerns for their older customers and have offered assistance in getting Covid passes.
"We've been open since 1894 so we are not going to let this stop us now and we will work to comply," said Beth Watkins, chairwoman of the trustees.
"There are some concerns around the generalisation that all cinemas are the same. We are not a 10-screen multiplex, but a one-screen small community cinema run by a charity.
"We rely on volunteers so we do have some concerns if they are put in anxious situations and challenged by customers, but we know the community is behind us."
How have Covid passes been received in other countries?
Menna Michoudis lives in Skiathos, Greece, and has to show her printed pass in public buildings, including supermarkets and on public transport.
She said people had been "split" over passes, but small businesses have had to make "difficult decisions" over whether to only allow the vaccinated, or limit capacity.
"For those who are vaccinated it means we can return to a sense of normality but others are not happy with this situation because doing several tests a week comes at a cost," Ms Michoudis said.
"With the rates of vaccinations here, it is unlikely you will be able to fill a business with vaccinated people so people are going half and half."
Menna Price lives in Italy where green passes have been needed for over a month and every person needs a pass to go to work - whether it is in the public or private sector, or "anything that is inside".
Young people and teenagers also need one for sports events.
"I think it is a sensitive issue because it is not so easy to impose a green pass on every citizen and the reaction has been quite a mixed bag of very strong feelings," she said.
But she said the system was "smooth" and has given some "normality".
Restaurateur Pascale Jones lives in France where people must show a health pass to enter most venues, including medical centres.
She said: "We had to ask for the Covid passes and it does take some time because everyone needs to show their pass, but generally people have reacted quite well to them and people who did not have them realised they were not going to get access without them."
She said she had noticed over the past month it felt as if people had been "a lot less careful about controlling passes", but it has been announced they are here to stay - at least for now.
She added: "It is something we are getting used to and once we have gotten used to them it just becomes another habit."