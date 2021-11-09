Caerphilly dog attack: Mum's tribute to 'sweet' boy who died
The mother of a 10-year-old boy who was killed by a dog has paid tribute to her "beautiful" and "sweet" son.
Jack Lis died at a house in Pentwyn, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, on Monday afternoon.
The dog was destroyed by officers.
In a Facebook post, his mum Emma Whitfield wrote: "With so much heart break and before close friends and family see his name in the news, I have to announce our beautiful boy Jack was taken so tragically yesterday."
She said it was "not our dog, nor did it happen at our family home".
"He was out to play. We love you so much our sweet, sweet boy."
Ch Supt Mark Hobrough confirmed the attack "did not happen in the house owned by Jack's family, but inside another property on a nearby street".
Paramedics went to the scene where the boy was pronounced dead.
"My condolences and thoughts are with Jack's family, friends, school friends and everyone affected by this within the community," Ch Supt Hobrough said.
"Officers are continuing to make further inquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses."
Neighbours described being alerted to "screaming" in the street.
Resident Lorrine Urvine said: "The kids - they were hysterical.
"And within minutes I've never seen so many police cars in my life."
Neighbour Tracey Lawrence said: "The little boy that lives there ran over to a neighbour saying the dog was attacking his friend and the neighbour couldn't help and couldn't save the boy."