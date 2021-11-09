Chinese takeaway trial: Man found guilty of murdering girl
- Published
A man who strangled a 16-year-old girl at her family's Chinese takeaway has been convicted of her murder.
Wenjing Lin died at the Blue Sky takeaway in Ynyswen, Treorchy, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on 5 March.
Chun Xu, 32, of no fixed address, had denied murder but admitted manslaughter.
During the trial at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court, jurors heard that he said he "did not mean to hurt the little girl. I wanted revenge on her mother".
He was also found guilty of the attempted murder of Wenjing's stepfather Yongquan Jiang.
After the verdict, the judge said Xu could expect "a sentence of life imprisonment".
Messaging friends on Snapchat
During the trial the court heard Xu was regarded as a nephew to the teenager's mother, although there had been disagreements between their families in the past.
Before the murder, Xu had stayed with the family overnight, bringing with him a knife from another Chinese restaurant he was working at.
The following morning, Wenjing was getting ready for school and messaging friends on Snapchat.
She had sent her last message to friends at 09:30, and did not respond after that as she had by then been killed by Xu.
Xu had a gambling addiction and had also owed the family £14,000, jurors heard.
Sentencing is due to take place on Friday.