Haverfordwest: Family 'distraught' over paddleboarder death
- Published
The family of a paddleboarder who died after being rescued from a river, have said they are distraught by her death.
Andrea Powell, 41, from Bridgend, died in hospital on Saturday after being rescued from the River Cleddau in Haverfordwest six days earlier.
Three other people from the group of nine paddleboarders died at the scene.
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter and released pending inquiries.
"As a family we are distraught by the loss of Andrea, she will be deeply missed," a statement said.
"She was a loving mother, wife, daughter and sister, who loved life.
"We would like to thank everyone for their support at this horrific time.
"As a family we would now like time to grieve and would ask to be given privacy to do so."
Three of the victims were Morgan Rogers, 24, from Merthyr Tydfil, Nicola Wheatley, 40, from Pontarddulais, Swansea, and Paul O'Dwyer, 42, from Sandfields, Aberavon.
A further five people were pulled out of the river by emergency services, but had no serious injuries.