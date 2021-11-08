Treorchy Chinese takeaway killer will not give evidence
The man who killed a 16-year-old girl at a Chinese takeaway has chosen not to give evidence at his murder trial.
Chun Xu has admitted the manslaughter of Wenjing Lin at Ynyswen, Treorchy, Rhondda Cynon Taf, but denies murder.
He also denies the attempted murder in March of her stepfather Yongquan Jiang and another charge.
Defence barrister Tom Crowther QC told the jury at Merthyr Crown Court that "Chun Xu will exercise his right not to give or call evidence in this case".
When asked by the judge if Mr Xu had been advised that as a result the jury could "draw such conclusions as they see fit", Mr Crowther replied that he had.
The judge told the jury there would be no more evidence in the case.
They would then hear directions on the law and would later be addressed by the prosecution and defence barristers before being sent out to consider their verdicts.
The trial continues.