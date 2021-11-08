Llandudno woman gets gravestone almost 100 years after death
By Chris Dearden
BBC Wales News
- Published
A woman who "died of excitement" in 1926 has been given a gravestone, almost a century later.
Elizabeth Lingard, from Llandudno, Conwy county, found what she believed was a rare first edition book, and sent it off to be sold.
The 90-year-old collapsed and died after telling her landlady she was about to be rich.
Now a group have got together to place a headstone on her grave, which had been unmarked since her death.
Elizabeth Lingard had read a newspaper report that a first edition of the 17th Century novel The Pilgrim's Progress by John Bunyan had sold for £6,500 - well over £250,000 in today's prices.
It reminded her that she had a copy of that same book given to her by her mother when she was a child in the 1840s.
Believing her book to also be a valuable first edition, she contacted her niece in Warwickshire, who told her to send it over for it to valued and sold.
She had the book packaged and sent it from Llandudno post office before returning home, where newspaper reports say "her excitement continued, and she 'animatedly' told her landlady, Mrs Parry that she would be well off before she died.
"But as she turned to climb the stairs to bed, she suffered a seizure."
'Died of excitement'
A doctor was called, but Elizabeth Lingard died and was buried on the Great Orme in an unmarked grave.
Adrian Hughes, from the Home Front Museum in Llandudno, came across the story in a newspaper.
He said: "The headline 'died of excitement' caught my eye, even though Elizabeth Lingard wasn't someone I was researching.
"I went to find her grave and discovered that it had no headstone, it was just an unmarked plot."
Mr Hughes posted the story on social media, and was contacted by Lord-Brown and Harty, a firm of undertakers, who offered to organise a headstone for the grave.
'May not be worth very much at all'
Jonathen Harty said: "It didn't seem right that the old lady died thinking she was about to be rich, but is buried in an unmarked grave.
"The old lady's story certainly touched people's hearts - the stone mason did his work for free and the council also waived their permit fee to make this happen."
Adrian Hughes added: "It's really nice that a group of strangers would come together 95 years later to make sure that someone's grave is properly marked.
"The book itself ended up with Elizabeth Lingard's niece in Water Orton in Warwickshire, but we don't know what happened to it next.
"It may not actually have been worth very much at all. I suspect we'll never know."