Several homes in Blaengwynfi evacuated after fire
- Published
Several homes have been evacuated after a fire in a village on Sunday evening.
Fire crews were called to the blaze at a building on Jersey Road, Blaengwynfi, Neath Port Talbot, at about 21:30 GMT.
South Wales Police said a number of homes between Beatrice Street and Park Lane were evacuated, while Jersey Road was closed in both directions.
Police said everyone had been accounted for, with some families staying with relatives while crews dealt with the fire.