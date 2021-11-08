Brecon Beacons cave rescue: Man hurt at Ogof Ffynnon Ddu two days ago
- Published
A rescue operation is under way after a man fell and was injured while caving in the Brecon Beacons two days ago.
The South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team said he fell while caving in the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave system near Penwyllt, Powys, on Saturday.
The team said he could not get himself out as a result of his injuries.
Another caver notified police of the incident and at least eight rescue teams from across the UK are involved. The cave is Britain's third longest.
At the scene with reporter Garry Owen
There's about 50 cars in the car park - obviously people involved in this rescue effort. There are also a number of vans with people here from all over the UK.
Cave rescuers from quite an extensive area including Gloucester, Midlands and Derbyshire have been called in.
It's a well known cave system, very popular with cavers and it is in the middle of a nature reserve.
The cave system itself is the second largest in Wales and one of the deepest in the UK.
It's a really popular cave system, usually recommended for more experienced cavers rather than novices.
It's a misty morning. It's quite cold, wet, and that's another of the concerns. He's been in there since Saturday. It's cold down there, it's wet down there.
From what I understand, there are people with him.
The caves were discovered by the South Wales Caving Club in 1946, according to Natural Resources Wales, with underground streams and waterfalls.
They can only be accessed by cavers with a permit from the caving club.
The system is about 275m (902ft) at its deepest point.
In a statement, South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team said a fellow caver alerted police before it was called in to initiate a response.
"This incident is ongoing and involves cave rescuers from teams across the UK," it said.
Involved are Gloucester Cave Rescue Group, Midlands Cave Rescue Organisation, Derbyshire Cave Rescue Organisation, Mendip Cave Rescue, South East Cave Rescue Organisation, Cave Rescue Organisation, and Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association.
The caving club's website said Ogof Ffynnon Ddu is Britain's third longest cave.
"The through trip from the top to the bottom entrance remains a classic in the UK, and its approx 61km [31 miles] of passages provide everything from huge chambers, beautiful formations, to yawning chasms and thundering river passages.
"The routes though the cave are too numerous to mention."
It adds: "Be aware that the mainstream and some other parts of the cave are prone to flooding, and in any event a journey down the mainstream is long and cold and wet, so go prepared."