Brecon Beacons: Cave rescue operation after fall in Ogof Ffynnon Ddu
A rescue operation is under way after a man fell and became injured while caving in the Brecon Beacons two days ago.
The South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team said he fell while caving in the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave system near Penwyllt, Powys, on Saturday.
The team said he could not get himself out as a result of his injuries.
Another caver notified police of the incident and at least eight rescue teams from across the UK are involved.