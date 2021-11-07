Cardiff stabbing: Man, 19, charged after two hurt
A 19-year-old man has been charged by police after two people were hospitalised with stab wounds.
The two men are being treated for non-life threatening injuries after an alleged assault in Cardiff city centre.
The 19-year-old from Cathays has been charged with assault and possession of a bladed article. He is due appear before magistrates on Monday.
Armed officers responded to reports of a disturbance in St Mary Street, near Central Market, on Friday afternoon.
"Anybody who may have witnessed the incident, or has information about it, is urged to contact us," said South Wales Police.
