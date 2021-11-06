Cardiff stabbing: Two in hospital and one arrest
Two people have been taken to hospital after an alleged assault in Cardiff city centre.
Armed officers responded to reports of a disturbance involving half a dozen people in St Mary Street, near the Central Market, at 16:30 GMT on Friday.
Two men were taken to hospital with stab wounds which are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
A 19 year-old man from Cathays has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in custody.
Officers said they were not looking for anyone else at this stage.
Two sites were cordoned off overnight for forensic examination.
Supt Jason Rees, of South Wales Police, said: "Officers made the arrest soon after the incident was reported. Understandably such incidents can cause worry within our communities.
"Tackling knife crime is a priority and we want to hear from anyone who has information about this incident."