Cardiff assault: Two in hospital and one arrest
Two people have been taken to hospital after reports of an assault in Cardiff city centre.
One person is in custody and South Wales Police have cordoned off two sites for forensic examination, with a number of emergency vehicles in Queen Street and Church Street.
The force said two people were taken to the University Hospital of Wales by ambulance.
Officers said they were not looking for anyone else at this stage.
Police received reports of the assault at about 16:30 GMT on Friday.