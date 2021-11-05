Criccieth: Anti-social behaviour damaging town's reputation
- Published
A seaside town's reputation has been damaged by reports of anti-social behaviour, the local council has said.
Children as young as 12 were among more than 100 caught drinking and causing problems at a beach party in Criccieth, Gwynedd, last weekend.
A 16-year-old who was "dangerously intoxicated" was taken to hospital, police said.
"It's quite shocking as no one wants to see that happen in any town," said council chairwoman Sian Williams.
"It's not nice to see something like that happen in Criccieth," she told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.
"Our council works very hard with local groups to present a town that's always immaculate and a lovely [place] to live and come on holiday.
"But it's just disappointing when you hear of behaviour like that. It's quite sad.
"I can't get my head around a 12-year-old being out in that situation. They're still a child at that age so it's very worrying.
"When you have that number of young people together, it doesn't take much for something to go wrong."
North Wales Police said officers had to be sent to a beach in Criccieth several times last weekend.
The force has written to schools warning that another party has been arranged for Friday evening.
"I don't think anyone realised the extent and amount of young people around last weekend," said Mrs Williams
"Hopefully the police, schools and parents can work together to make sure this doesn't happen again."
However she added: "Perhaps we need to have a look at what else there is for young people in Criccieth to do."
- HAYLEY PEARCE PODCAST : Tackling the issues that make your group chats go off
- COMING OUT: From secrets to social media, conversations from the LGBTQ+ community in Wales