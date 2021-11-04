Trafficking arrests after woman living in cupboard rescued
- Published
Three men have been arrested after the rescue of a woman who claimed that she was forced to live in a cupboard by her alleged exploiters.
The men were arrested on suspicion of forced labour and human trafficking offences on 3 November.
A 36-year-old Bangladeshi national was arrested at an address in Llandudno, in Conwy.
Two British men, aged 46 and 21, were arrested at addresses in Newcastle-under-Lyme and Stoke-on-Trent.
The Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) officers, who carried out the investigation, said the 21-year-old had been arrested at a lettings agency in the Hanley area of Stoke-on-Trent.
The three suspects have been interviewed by GLAA officers and released under investigation pending further enquiries.
GLAA officers said they had received reports from the modern slavery helpline that hotel staff in Llandudno were not being paid the national minimum wage.
The reports also claimed the staff were expected to work long hours and were not given access to the contracts they were rushed into signing.
Two British women who worked at the hotel, aged in their 30s, said that they were paid as little as £250 per month for up to 60 hours of work per week, when they were interviewed by GLAA officers, North Wales Police and HM Revenue and Customs.
One added that she was forced to live in a cupboard with no washing facilities.
The women claimed they were told to lie about their working hours if asked, and that two of their recruiters would visit the hotel frequently to check up on their work.
Both have been accepted into the government's National Referral Mechanism (NRM) to receive specialist support.
Martin Plimmer, a GLAA senior investigating officer, said said it was an "unfortunate reality" that modern slavery and labour exploitation crimes are "often hidden from view".
"Our investigations are ongoing and searches of the addresses have unearthed other valuable lines of enquiry including substantial amounts of money which we are in the process of investigating further," he said.
He also said that the two women would have "brighter futures" as a result of the investigation and have been "removed from any possible danger and are beginning the long road to recovery".
Det Insp Lindon Evans, of Staffordshire Police, urged people to be aware to spot the signs and to report any suspicions about modern slavery.
"Signs include long labour hours, chaperoning, lack of personal possessions, malnutrition, and abuse," he said.
"This operation was a good example of partnership working and modern slavery has quite rightly been made a priority across law enforcement."