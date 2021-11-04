Steep driveways in Blaenau Gwent could force homes to be demolished
Seven homes face being demolished because the driveways are too steep.
This meant the builders broke the conditions of the granted planning permission.
Blaenau Gwent council is meeting to decide the future of the homes on Thursday.
Families have been left distraught when they found their properties could be knocked down over authority concerns their cars could roll into the street.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service the homes, six semis and one detached, are at Rhes yr Ysgol, on the former site of Cwmcelyn school in Blaina, near Abertillery.
After an anonymous complaint, it emerged the homes did not have proper planning permission.
People have been living in the houses since 2018.
The application was originally refused in 2014, but overturned by Welsh government planning inspectors, and the homes were built.
Builder D3 Property Developments lodged an amended planning application to be allowed to keep the homes.
That came before the council in July.
Resident Andrew Pugh told councillors they "didn't know of the issues" when they bought their property.
"As far as we were aware everything was above board and legally transparent," he said.
The council deferred the application in a bid to "get together and try and sort things out".
Blaenau Gwent planning officer, Jane Engel, wrote in an updated report, that after the July meeting the developers submitted changes to their plans.
Ms Engel said: "The revisions indicate how the frontage boundary treatment of four of the seven properties could be reduced in such a manner as to provide improved visibility at the point of access onto the public highway."
But highways officers still believed the problems had not been solved, and the development "remains a potential hazard to the public highway".
Ms Engel added that a refusal of the plans on the grounds of road safety remains in place.
Ms Engel said: "Members must now decide whether the revisions that have been proposed are sufficient to overcome the reasons for refusal as set out in the original recommendation to committee in July 2021."
Options include granting the development permission as it is, or with the changes the developer proposed in amended plans submitted after the July meeting.
Ms Engel warned there was a problem with the latter option.
If the work is not done, enforcement action may be needed.
"Responsibility for compliance may well now rest with the property owners and action may need to include them as the current landowners," said Ms Engel.