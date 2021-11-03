Football: Wales' grassroots game worth £550m, report says
The Football Association of Wales has called on the Welsh government to invest more in the grassroots game as a study claimed it is worth £550m to the country.
A new UEFA report found clubs and players generate a total of £553m for Wales.
This is made up of £263m for the economy, social benefits of £84m and saving for the Welsh NHS of £206m.
FAW chief executive Noel Mooney said the grassroots facilities currently available were not sufficient, adding: "We certainly believe there should be more investment in grassroots facilities in Wales.
"This model clearly demonstrates a business case for the Welsh government and other stakeholders to invest in the grassroots game."
There are 90,000 registered players in Wales and 18,000 volunteers, while tens of thousands of people also play socially.
The FAW wants to boost participation to 120,000 by 2026, which could increase the value of the grassroots game to £692m a year.
The organisation was ready to invest, Mr Mooney said, adding: "We just need other partners like the Welsh government, Sport Wales and others to join with us to create a better future for our people.
"This is a game changer in terms of a business case to invest in grassroots sport.
"We know that we can change peoples' lives and make peoples' lives much better."
He said the FAW also wanted to help reduce physical and mental health issues.
UEFA's model was based on research developed by nine universities.
It took into account factors including the impact on crime, mental health and cardiovascular disease.
Ammanford AFC in Carmarthenshire runs teams for men, women, disabled people, older people and children. The total value of this is more than £2m, the report estimated.
Ammanford Ladies player Yazmin Gutteridge was not surprised by the club's impact.
She said: "I'm from England, so when I came to Ammanford I felt like a bit of an outsider, but when I found the team, they just accepted me for who I am.
"I feel like there is so much going on in Ammanford not many people know about, but obviously Ammanford Ladies as a team, we bring in sponsorship money ourselves. It really is something fantastic."
Club vice-chairman Rhodri Jones said: "It's not always recognised what the clubs do for the local area.
"And I think by having a figure now, we can compare ourselves and also look for areas to improve. We put in a lot of money and time to the club to ensure local kids get a chance.
"Hopefully now, local businesses and councils will see what we give back to the community, so that they can then invest back into the club."
The Jac Lewis Foundation was set up by Ammanford AFC officials after the death of the player it is named after.
It has worked to give more than 1,000 free counselling sessions to the community.
The study estimated that has helped save the NHS more than £1m.
Mr Jones said: "These sessions weren't available previously, so the fact we've provided over 1,000 counselling sessions shows that they're needed.
"And now we've managed to set up partnerships with Swansea City football club and the FAW."
The Welsh government said improving sport facilities was "a key commitment".
A spokesman said: "In 2021-22 we're investing over £8.6m in community and national facilities to provide modern and accessible facilities to encourage people of all ages and abilities to take part in sport."