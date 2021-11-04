Bonfire Night: Garden fireworks 'traumatise' guide dogs and pets
- Published
Guide dogs could be unable to work due to the trauma of fireworks outside official displays, says a specialist.
Sian Menai Jones said training dogs could associate the scare with working as firework use was becoming more "unpredictable".
It comes as RSPCA Cymru fears for "terrified" pets from home fireworks due to displays being cancelled for the second year due to Covid.
They have urged local authorities to raise awareness of animal distress.
A recent poll by the RSPCA found 44% of adults were planning to do their own fireworks compared to 25% who said they plan to attend an official fireworks event.
Ms Jones said she was out training Hector in the middle of the day when he was left traumatised by fireworks.
'Panicked, pulling on the lead'
She said: "There was a firework display being let off only 40 metres in front of us so Hector could see it and definitely hear it as well.
"He panicked, was pulling on the lead and trying to run away as he really wanted to get away from the noise, so I had to just take him away from the situation as quickly as possible."
She added long term this could mean the dog associated the distress with being in their working harness.
"The dog could link work to bad things happening and so I've just been really mindful of that since it's happened and just working in very quiet areas and just making everything really positive for him.
"Because the danger is that if he does associate it with trauma that he could possibly never work as a guide dog."
She said fireworks have become "unpredictable" as they were not just isolated to the night of 5 November.
"When the incident happened with Hector... it was the middle of the day on a high street and I've worked with dogs for nine years and I've never had anyone set off fireworks right in front of us before."
People came out of their homes to see what was happening because "animals inside were going crazy".
She said people needed to be "mindful that there are animals in residential areas" and should let communities know beforehand.
"Then people can prepare and get everything set up to try and help their animals to make them more comfortable and feeling safe," she said.
The RSPCA said it feared a surge of unofficial displays close to homes with pets were less likely to have safety measures in place or to have notified the local area.
Over the past five years, the RSPCA received 1,621 calls about fireworks across England and Wales, and it fears this year could be worse if many more people go ahead with displays in their gardens as expected.
'Before the cheer, consider their fear'
Campaigns manager Carrie Stones said: "With unplanned or more spontaneous events in the pipeline this year owners with nervous animals may be worried about the coming weeks. We know many pets are simply terrified of fireworks.
"We're urging anyone having a fireworks display in Wales to communicate with residents in their local community; to help pet owners prepare.
"Before the cheer, consider their fear - and help keep animals safe this time of year."
The charity has written to councils and other public bodies across the country to provide a toolkit to raise awareness of animal welfare during this time of year. It includes posters for people with anxious animals to put in their windows and colouring sheets for children.
It also urged local authorities to help reduce the risks fireworks pose to animals, and to ensure all public displays are advertised in advance to give pet owners vital time to plan and prepare.